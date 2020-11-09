Matt Ryan: ‘We’ve got to keep our focus now’

On Julio Jones mentoring the young receivers: “He’s an unbelievable mentor. There’s no question about it. Ju is about as generous with his time of teaching people as any player that I’ve been around. He does a great job. He’s got incredible experience and a wealth of knowledge. He understands our offense inside and out. He has certainly expedited the development of all those guys.”

On trying to use a hard count against Denver’s defense: “We tried to. They do a great job of disguising coverage and so we wanted to make sure we were doing a little bit of everything from a cadence standpoint to try and keep them off-balance. They got me on one or two today and I feel like I got them on a few. I think I did okay on that. There were still a few that I think I could do better.”

On the team adapting a late-game mentality: “I saw guys step up defensively. Ricardo [Allen] with a great interception early and good stop at the end of the game as well. Just to get after the quarterback was huge. I think guys have got more comfortable in those situations and more confident and I think that has shown.”

On the weeks ahead: “I think we’ve got to approach it the same way we’ve been approaching it for the last few. We’ve got to go 1-0. When we get after the bye, I think we play New Orleans. We’ve got to find a way to be 1-0 that week. That’s it. There’s a lot that can happen between now and the end of the season. We’ve got to keep our focus now.”

On Julio Jones helping his development as a quarterback: “He’s been a huge part of my growth. Playing with him for so long and just having so many conversations with him about how he sees things from his end and then explaining how things work on my end, I’ve definitely seen it in a different light. He’s probably better than anybody that I’ve been around of being able to communicate exactly how he’s going to do it and then go out there and being able to do it the first time. He’s an unbelievable talent. He’s impacted my career tremendously and I’ve been very fortunate to play with him for a long time.”

On his bye week plans: “During the pandemic, you’ve got to be low key. We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we’re all staying healthy. We’ll have a great time playing with the kids and just relaxing and getting some rest.”