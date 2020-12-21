What Matt Ryan said about loss to Bucs

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said after 31-27 loss to the Bucs on Sunday:
On the start to the game offensively:” Yeah, it was the kind of start we wanted sparked by a great play on third down by Todd. Good catch. Way to break a tackle and keep the chains moving for us and then we kind of got rolling from there. We wanted to come in and be aggressive to start. I thought we were and I thought we played a nice first half. Just didn’t do a good enough job in the second half to get the job done.”
On whether he would prefer more of a balance offensively or whether the discrepancy between the rushing and passing attack was dictated by what the defense was allowing: ”We’d obviously prefer to be much more balanced and that wears on the defense when you are, and we weren’t. We have to look at the film and figure out how we can be better in that department. Ultimately you have to find a way to do it, regardless of balance, no balance or how things are shaking out and we had chances, and we didn’t make enough plays in the second half.”
On whether he noticed a difference in the Buccaneers pass rush in the first and second halves: ”I think it was similar stuff. I think that we just didn’t execute as well as we needed to. You know, we had a handful of chances there in the second half to make some plays and we didn’t do it and you know, I think, have one or two go a little differently, changes momentum. We had two three and outs in the third quarter, which were tough., and that can let momentum build.”
On Buccaneers LB Devin White’s performance: ”He’s a good player. There’s no question about it. Certainly coming into his own as a young player. He’s athletic, he’s fast, he’s strong, does a nice job in their package and I thought he played well for them today.”
On whether there were any other adjustments the offense could have made in the second half: ”I thought we had some good chances. Missed on a couple. Needed to make a couple more plays as a group but I thought, you know, I thought the plan was good. I thought the adjustments were good. I just didn’t think we executed as players well enough.”
On whether he saw and agreed with the spot on the final play of the game: ”Yeah, I mean, I saw it. It’s tough to tell, I guess, sometimes from different angles. But that’s -- I don’t know what else to say about it.”
On whether he agreed with the spot: ”I’m not going to comment on that.”
On TE Jaeden Graham being the only eligible receiver to not catch a pass on Sunday: ”Jaeden, I think he was in a couple of our progressions, didn’t find them for whatever reason. You know, a lot of guys touched the ball today. Credit to young guys, new guys, different guys stepping up and making plays.”
On whether there’s a focus to get everyone involved in the passing attack without WR Julio Jones: ”You’re not going to replace his production with one person. It’s just there’s only one Julio. So you know, by committee, guys have to step up and make plays and for the most part guys did a good job.”
On his conversation with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady following the game: ”Great player, has been a great player for a long time. You know, just telling him good luck the next two weeks.”
On the morale of the team: ”Disappointed for sure. Definitely had chances to win ballgames through the year and fell short. We need to be better. Also want to let guys know, nobody else is going to feel sorry for us. We have to go to Kansas City play one of the best football teams in the league and we have to get our minds right and attitude right to be ready to go next week.”
On what it means to him to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for the 10th-most career touchdown passes in NFL history: ”I’m certainly proud of the accomplishments that I’ve had throughout my career and any time you’re on a list with Fran Tarkenton, one of the best to ever do it, it’s special, and I’m proud of that.”