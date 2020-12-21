What Matt Ryan said about loss to Bucs

On whether there were any other adjustments the offense could have made in the second half: ”I thought we had some good chances. Missed on a couple. Needed to make a couple more plays as a group but I thought, you know, I thought the plan was good. I thought the adjustments were good. I just didn’t think we executed as players well enough.”

On whether he saw and agreed with the spot on the final play of the game: ”Yeah, I mean, I saw it. It’s tough to tell, I guess, sometimes from different angles. But that’s -- I don’t know what else to say about it.”

On whether he agreed with the spot: ”I’m not going to comment on that.”

On TE Jaeden Graham being the only eligible receiver to not catch a pass on Sunday: ”Jaeden, I think he was in a couple of our progressions, didn’t find them for whatever reason. You know, a lot of guys touched the ball today. Credit to young guys, new guys, different guys stepping up and making plays.”

On whether there’s a focus to get everyone involved in the passing attack without WR Julio Jones: ”You’re not going to replace his production with one person. It’s just there’s only one Julio. So you know, by committee, guys have to step up and make plays and for the most part guys did a good job.”

On his conversation with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady following the game: ”Great player, has been a great player for a long time. You know, just telling him good luck the next two weeks.”

On the morale of the team: ”Disappointed for sure. Definitely had chances to win ballgames through the year and fell short. We need to be better. Also want to let guys know, nobody else is going to feel sorry for us. We have to go to Kansas City play one of the best football teams in the league and we have to get our minds right and attitude right to be ready to go next week.”

On what it means to him to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for the 10th-most career touchdown passes in NFL history: ”I’m certainly proud of the accomplishments that I’ve had throughout my career and any time you’re on a list with Fran Tarkenton, one of the best to ever do it, it’s special, and I’m proud of that.”