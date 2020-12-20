Ryan’s strong first half not enough for Falcons against Bucs

“We went out there and executed our roles (in the first half),” interim head coach Raheem Morris said. “The defense went out there and got stops. The offense went out there and scored touchdowns. We were able to get three. We were able to execute our game plan at a high level. A big part of our game plan today was protecting Matt. ... Another big part of it, for all of those guys, was to be able to keep the chains moving and get those guys going and score points. We were able to execute those things in the first half.”

To open the second half, Brady led the Buccaneers on a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to narrow Atlanta’s lead. The Falcons were able to respond with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to tight end Hayden Hurst.

But after that, the offense began to struggle. A 52-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo was Atlanta’s final scoring play of the day. On its next drive, Tampa Bay took the lead, and though there were over six minutes left to play at that point, Ryan and the Falcons weren’t able to get down the field to score.

A few deep balls landed just out of the hands of the intended receivers and Ryan was sacked twice at key points, including on their final drive of the game. After the touchdown early in the third quarter, Ryan had just 55 passing yards the rest of the way.

“We just didn’t execute as well as we needed to,” Ryan said. “We had a handful of chances there in the second half to make some plays and we didn’t do it. I think if you have one or two go a little bit differently, it changes momentum.”

While Ryan and the Falcons’ offense slowed down in the second half, Brady — as he does — began to string drives together and executed the comeback. For the fifth consecutive time in their careers, Brady came out on top of the matchup.

In two weeks, the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to close the regular season, and Ryan will be looking to notch his first win against Brady — and end the season on a high note. The next matchup was clearly on Ryan’s mind while sharing words with Brady after the game.

“(He’s a) great player, has been a great player for a long time,” Ryan said. “Just telling him, ‘Played well, good game, and good luck next week. We’ll see you in two weeks.’”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan greet each other after the Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-27 on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

