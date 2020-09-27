What Matt Ryan had to say after the 30-26 to Chicago

On the reason for the offense stalling in the fourth quarter:"You know, I wish it was one thing. That’s kind of the tough part for us. It’s not just one thing. And so when it’s a different thing here or there, week in and week out, I feel like we’ve all got to take a look in the mirror and find ways that we can do our own jobs better. That starts with me, finding a way to make sure that I’m giving our guys a chance to make plays."

On whether he felt the absence of WR Julio Jones today:"Well, you always would love to have him out there. There’s no question. He’s a huge part of our team and our offense, and kind of sets the tone for us. But I thought our guys did a nice job of stepping up. I thought Calvin played well, Russ was playing good until he came out. We had a lot of guys that had to step up and play a lot more snaps than usual. This will be a great learning experience for them to see where they’re at."

On whether he believes Head Coach Dan Quinn will be the head coach moving forward:"You know, we’ve got his back. We’ve got to play better as players, and that’s what you have to focus on. I think when things aren’t going good or going well, it’s easy to look around and see what everybody else is doing or where everybody else is screwing up. The only way we’re going to improve as a unit is if we all kind of look in the mirror and find ways to improve individually and make sure that we’re the best version of ourselves individually when we go out there."

On whether he feels the outside noise is affecting Head Coach Dan Quinn and whether that filters down to the players:"You know, I don’t think so. It’s hard. It’s hard on all of us. Criticism is tough and there’s no way of getting around it, but that’s part of being a professional is being able to deal with it, and he is a consistent person and shows up with positive energy all the time. I think as players, we’ve got to find a way to get a spark and get something going and create some momentum."

On DE Dante Fowler’s postgame message to the team:"Yeah, I think it’s always good when guys kind of pour their heart out, and I think for him it was -- he’s been doing this a long time, and when your backs are up against the wall, you’ve got to come out swinging and keep fighting. I think it’s a good message for all of us."

On the performance of the offensive line:"Yeah, I think they did some good things for sure early, were able to get the run game going a little bit, had good protection with our play action pass early on, which was key. We knew if we got into some just drop-back passing situations it was going to be tough because they’ve got a really good defensive front four. We’ll have to take a look at it tomorrow, see where we can all get better, but we didn’t get the job done, and so that’s the disappointing part, so we’ve all got to be better."

On whether he’s afraid the identity of the team will be building big leads but not holding on:"I think we -- it hasn’t -- the entire story hasn’t been told yet, and it’s a long haul. But we need to change it. We need to change the narrative, that’s for sure. That’s going to start for us next week."

On what gives him confidence the team will get back on the right track:"Well, I think we’re close. I mean, as disappointing and as frustrating as it is, we’re not getting blown out week in and week out. We’ve got to find a way to tighten it up for sure and find a way to close these things out. There’s no question about it. But we’re right there. That’s probably the frustrating part is that it hasn’t been just getting killed or anything like that. It’s just been we haven’t finished the job, and so while we’re frustrated at this point, we have to be optimistic moving forward, we’ve got to correct the things that we can correct and trust that the next time we get in this situation we’re going to improve on it."