What general manager Terry Fontenot had to say about the Falcons

On how many Pro Days the Falcons are hoping to attend in person: “We are going to try to cover everything. We are turning over every stone. We sat down and kind of met with Kyle Smith, A. Rob (director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson) and (assistant director of college scouting) Dwaune (Jones) just yesterday going through the Pro Days, making sure that we are covered. Making sure that ... obviously, me and Arthur will be at certain ones. We’ll make sure the coaches and the scout ... we want to cover everything. We want to make sure that we can get out to as many as possible.”

Any positional strengths and weakness in the upcoming draft: “I don’t know if I’d classify anything right now. Again, we are still going through that process and there are a lot of good players on both sides of the ball. Like, you’re going to be able to do some good things in this year’s draft. At the top of the draft, again, I think it’s strong right at the core, too. Without being specific, I think it’s a good draft. There is a lot of talent.”

On traits you value when evaluating the QB position: “I think it starts off at every position the same way. It often starts off with the make up of the individuals. We are going to assess the personal character and the football character. Arthur (Smith) has said it a number of times; you want a smart, tough, competitive, football team. When we are talking about situational awareness and critical times at the end of games, the end of halves. So, he wants smart, tough, competitive football players. I think that goes…that’s at every position. Now, obviously the quarterback position is different than some of the, so you’ve really have to spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks and make sure you really asses the mental part of it. So that you can assess them as processors (of football information). But I would say at every position we are looking for that same make up.

On his involvement in the college draft process in New Orleans (he’d mostly been on the pro personnel side): “Like I said before, you can look at GMs from a lot of different backgrounds. My background, I did grow up in the pro personnel department, but in New Orleans it was an inclusive process. I was heavily involved in all aspects, the salary cap and the college draft. As the college guys were involved in the pro process. I was heavily involved in all of those areas, but I think the most important think is when you are in the GM sit is hiring and empowering the right people because…for example, we were in two weeks of college meetings and I got pulled out of those meetings a lot. I wasn’t in those meetings as often as I like to be in those meetings. So, you have to make sure that you have people in place that you really trust. I’m excited about having, again, I told that Kyle Smith was running those meetings. All he’s done since he’s been here, he hasn’t done anything else, but run the meetings and evaluate the players. That’s all he does. He’s obsessed with the process. He’s obsessed with ball and I’m excited about having him. Again, Anthony Robinson, who again actually interviewed for this general manager position and he’s is very deserving of getting an interview because he’s special, he’s star in this building. Dwaune Jones, I’m talking about everybody in the room because there are some really good people there, but Dwuane Jones is another guy that I actually had a history with and so, they were in those meetings the entire time where I couldn’t always be in there. Yes, I’m comfortable with my experience in that regard, but I’m very comfortable with the people that are going to be empowered in the college process.”

On if his philosophy matches with Arthur Smith’s: “That’s one thing that we have done is like there are people that we brought here that we’ve had previous relationships with. But we didn’t just focus on that. We wanted to make sure…..just like when you are bringing in players you are going out and finding the very best. That’s what we did. There are people that are here now that we didn’t have previous relationships with. Chris Olsen is somebody of an example that I didn’t have a previously relationship with. I did a lot of research on him, A lot of work on him and as a person and as a professional, he’s off the charts. So, bringing him in. … Kirsten Grohs was already here, but the work that they have done, they literally never leave their office. Every time that I go by there the light is still on and they are working on the cap and they are coming up with a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different plans. That’s just an example of somebody, Chris is, that I didn’t know. We just wanted to make sure that we brought in the best people.”

On the salary cap, restructuring deals: “That is a challenge. We still don’t have all of the information. We know where the floor is. But we are hoping for the best in terms of what that numbers is going to end up being. But that’s the process that we are going through. I know that Chris and Kirsten are. … I think the only time Chris leaves the office is to get coffee. But they are working hard going through that process and just determining all the different options. We are going to have to look at that and determine … you have to have a balance. You want to make decisions that are going to help you as much as possible this year. But you also have to think about future years, 2022 and 2023 and think big picture. There is a balance to it because we want to be as competitive as possible now. But we also want to keep the future in mind and make sure that we are always doing things ... We want to have sustained success. That’s the goal here, so we have to have all of those things in mind.”

On what avenues are available to improve the roster on a team that was 4-12: “Everything is in consideration. Look, there is, we’re going to have to make some hard decisions on some players on this roster and we’re going to have to earn job as scouts. We’re scouts, right? We’re going to have to find players because you can’t just build your roster with overpaid players in free agency or top draft picks. We have to really dig and find value in free agency. That’s working with the coaches and finding exactly what they need and going and finding the players that they need. That’s throughout the entire draft and that’s in undrafted free agency. So, we have to be scouts and go find good players that can really fit the make-up and profile that we are looking for.”

On if he’s worried about evaluating “make-up” on the prospects with so many restrictions: “I’m really not. No. 1, being able to sit in the meetings with the college scouts, they’ve done a really good job. They are still getting the information that they need to get. They still have the same sources. When you are not in the schools or you’re not there as often, but they are still working their sources. They are still getting information and we are going to continue to work hard through that process. We are going to take advantage of the (virtual) meetings. There are some things that we learned from last year’s process that are going to help us moving forward and will continue to adopt even as we get out of the current circumstance that we are in the world. No, I don’ t think that’s going to limit us. That’s our job and everybody is playing with the same rules across the board. The other 31 teams have the same rules. We have to find a way to have an edge and have the best process and make sure we are working the sources we are getting the information that we need to make well-informed decisions.”

On if teams have been calling about trading for the No. 4 overall pick: “We’re talking to team. We talk to teams regularly around this time because we are talking about everything. So, we start discussions, just general discussions with teams kind of throughout. You really never stop talking to teams. I wouldn’t be specific on any conversation that I’ve had with teams. But, like I said, that’s a prime spot to be in whether if you’re moving up or moving down or staying right there. I know we are going to have some good value.”

On if four is more of a prime spot because of the four to five quarterbacks at the top of the draft: “It’s really interesting. It’s kind of unique and uncommon this year with all of the discussion about the possible trades at the quarterback position. That’s one of those things unless you’re in a specific building, you don’t really know that specific situation and it’s tough to really comment on what’s going on in those areas, but all we can do is really assess it, assess the market. It’s unique what’s going on at that position. But I think that makes it even more prime.”

On amassing quarterbacks talent with just one on the roster: “That’s an exciting part of it because we are going to utilize all of the avenues whether it’s in free agency, whether if it’s at any point in the draft and even after the draft. I’ve been places where we’ve traded for quarterbacks. We are always looking to bring in quarterbacks. We have a real good (coaching situation) from Arthur Smith to (offensive coordinator) Dave Ragone. We have a really good offensive staff and I think it’s going to be attractive. I think quarterbacks are going to want to be here.”

On if the Falcons are really rebuilding, but don’t want to admit it: “We have over 50% of the roster to build from where we are now. We have such a long way to go. We are going to work hard to bring in the right players. The right makeup. Regardless of if we are talking about undrafted free agents or guys that are not making a lot of money. We are going to bring in the right players. I don’t think any of those players are going to say they are not coming here to compete to win every game that they kind. We are going to try to build it the right way. We are always, whether if you are talking this year or three years from now, we are going to always have the future in mind and make calculated decisions. So, I understand the question that you are asking, but right now we are just going to work hard to get where we need to get. Get some good players in and get ready to compete.”

On if he looks at mock drafts: “You know what we do is that we always have mock drafts right before the draft. A few days before. Basically, you’ll take like pictures of all of the scouts in the room and they’ll each have teams. Each scout will have like four teams and you’ll literally go through a mock draft. You’ll print out these mock drafts. Certain scouts will be taking based off need and certain off best player available. You’ll throw a wildcard in there and they can take anybody. It’s always interesting to go through the mock draft and then see who’s there.”

On taking the best player available vs. needs: “You always work really hard in free agency to bring in players and fill some needs as much as you can in free agency. Bring in players that fill those needs because that gives you more confidence to move forward with the right approach in the draft. You never want to reach for needs in the draft, but when you address some of those needs prior to the draft, that just gives you…you feel better about going about the right approach in the draft.”

On Chris Olsen’s day while fighting with the salary cap: “The funning thing is that the first day that he got here, he was all clean shaven. He was all put together. Every day that I see, his beard gets a little longer. He really….it’s him and Kirsten. Their offices are right next to each other. Every time, whether if I’m getting in the office or leaving the office, that light is always on. They are working hard. There are so many variables with everything and a lot of decision that we have to make … we challenged them, we have to think big picture. It’s not just about getting underneath the cap. We have to make sure that we are making big picture decisions. That’s going to be a challenge because it’s going to be on us. We have to find value. It’s challenge for us and the scouts. We have to make sure that we find value in all areas of player procurement. They are not all going to be high draft picks. They are not all going to be high-paid free agents. We have to find value in all areas. Again, I’ve just met Chris. He’s really smart and he’s working real hard right down.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

