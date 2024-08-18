What Falcons had to say after loss to Ravens

On play back home: “I haven’t played back home since like college. It was always great to be back. I felt the love out there and I had a lot of fun.”

On playing M&T Bank Stadium: “I actually played in this stadium for a youth league championship when I was like five or seven. It always cool to play back at home, especially in this stadium because I played in here before.”

More on the game: “Everything went well. It was more positive than last week. Still not satisfied, but it went better.”

On if there was more room to run: “Most definitely. Establishing the run (Saturday) was a focal point. We weren’t going to be denied.”

YOUNGHOE KOO, kicker

On his kicking: “Something, with the kickoffs, whether if it’s preseason or not, it’s an opportunity to get out there and get better. Try to put some stuff together and get into a rhythm. It’s got to be better. I’ve got to be better.”

On the misses: “Whether if it’s good or bad, the process is the same for me. Learn from it. Make of miss. Grow from it. Get better the next time.”

On the snap, hold: “Operation was great. I just have to go back to what I was doing steps wise, angle wise. I’ll look at film and evaluate that.

Why the kicks were going left: “I have my feeling, but I have to look at the film to confirm. But I was hitting the ball. Contact and everything was great. It was just that the line was a little off. Just have to get that dialed in before week one.”

More on the misses: “It has to be better. It’s the same thing if they call a timeout or something. Those situations pop up. Whatever it is, first time or second time. You just have to go out there with a brand new mindset and then make the kick”

Wearing a sleeve on his kicking leg at practice last week: “No. It’s just the recovery process. It’s training camp. I don’t think anybody in the leg is 100 percent when training camp starts. Just a process of taking care of the body.”

On if he has a hamstring injury: “Nah, everything is good.”

BRANDON DORLUS, defensive tackle

On the fumble recovery: “It was a bad snap. I saw my teammate running, Demone Harris. He was running to the ball. You always have a lot of guys at the ball. The biggest things was to make sure he was recovering the ball. It just slipped out and I just slid on the ball. We practice that every day on the turnover circuit.”

RYAN NEUZIL, center

On returning to play form calf injury: “It felt good getting out there. Got to knock a little rust off. It felt good getting out there and playing all day.”

On the offense: “We were able to keep some momentum. Get the pass game going. Keepers. Get the run game going. It all just worked really well.”

On getting the action: “In practice you learn a lot, but getting in the games you get a good feel for things. Just getting it to run smooth. Get the operation down and first-off, just get the ball moving.”

JOHN FITZPATRICK, tight end

On how it went: “It went alright. Some good, some bad.”

On the catch in the flat, did he thinking about hurdling the guy: “I need to next time.”

On getting so much action: “It feels good to get reps with everybody. Disappointed about the loss. A lot things. A lot of good things. A lot of bad things. Just have to get back to work. Tomorrow and the next day.”

NATRONE BROOKS, cornerback

On how he felt today’s game went: “Everything went smooth. You know corner is a game of just getting the feeling and getting the flow of the game. Once you get the flow, I feel like the plays will come to you at corner. So, it just felt good getting the start out there (Saturday) and being able to show what I can do.”

On how he felt tackling today: “Yes sir, I know most people look at my size and think let’s attack this guy, but like I told him it’s like I have small man syndrome. I know people are going to try me, but I got the dog in me to just show you, like ok I’m physical. I’m still physical at 169 (pounds).”

On what he is trying to show during the exhibition season to make the roster: “Most definitely. That’s always an element. I try not to think about it too much. I just give the glory to God. I come out every day to practice and compete. I come out on game day and make the plays I can make and just always put the best foot forward. I give the glory to God and it’s his decision at the end.”

On where his enthusiasm comes from in preseason game: “It’s just from my love of the game. I love the game. I love what I do. So, every time I step foot on that field, I’m going to have that energy and that joy. I’m going to try and bring it along amongst my brothers. You know whatever, (exhibition) season or regular season, have fun doing it. Everybody doesn’t get a chance to do this. Some people wish they were in our position to do this.”

On what about the defensive scheme fits him the most: “I feel like the scheme best fits me because I’m not the biggest guy. This year we have the ability to play off a lot and read the quarterback. I feel like that’s my skillset, being smaller. I’m a twitchy guy, so I can get the vision break, view the quarterback. I feel like that’s the biggest thing in the scheme. Instead of playing press man a lot. You can get out, bait the quarterback, get a read on the quarterback, instead of just pressing every play. That’s a big difference for me to make more plays on the ball.”

On thinks he needs to improve in his game: “I always just want to continue to improve on my technique at the line of scrimmage. Also, my eyes. That’s the biggest thing I want to work on, my eyes. A lot of times at practice I get beat on the ball and my eyes go straight to the quarterback, but I’m one step away. That’s something I try and work on a lot to stay with my eyes.”