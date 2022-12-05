What Arthur Smith said after the Falcons’ loss to the Steelers

On what he saw from quarterback Marcus Mariota: “Well, you saw there a little more aggressive early, knowing that they kind of pack the paint in there. They were sitting on everything. That’s why we tried to press the ball down the field. We hit that shot to Drake (London). Again, like all of us, nothing’s perfect, clearly. We came up three points short. A lot that we need to make sure we get in there and evaluate fairly and objectively, and, look, everything’s on the table. You know, obviously, it’s not good enough when you lose (the) game. And that’s what happened.”

On the Falcons’ trouble running the ball in the first half: “Stats can be a little misleading, I believe. Taking out that last two-minute drive, and we had 19 plays give or take; I don’t have the number in front of me. That’s what I was told. We had thrown the ball a little bit more. Went off track with a holding call. So six out of 19 plays that we had runs, one of them was a possible run that may have been checked to something else. It isn’t enough plays. Start the second half, I think we got one first down, and then we had to punt. And then, thankfully, we got going a little bit in the third quarter. So not enough plays. Not a lot of possessions. So there’s a lot of things we need to get fixed.”