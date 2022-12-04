What Marcus Mariota said after the loss to the Steelers

What Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say after Sunday’s 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
On the running game against the Steelers: “Initially, they tried to blow up the box. It made some explosives downfield in the pass game. Unfortunately, we stalled out. When you’re playing a team like this, they are going to limit your possessions. When you aren’t able to capitalize, it makes it tough.”
On the problems converting third downs: “We got into some third-and-long situations. When we were able to get into third-and manageable – we were able to convert a fourth down on the scoring – at the end of the day if you aren’t in third-and-manageable situations and you let a pass rush like that get going, it’s tough.”
On the struggles by the offense: “It always kind of starts with the quarterback position. If you’re not able to convert third downs, you’re not allowing your offense chances.”
If he would understand if coach Arthur Smith would consider changing quarterbacks: “It’s not necessarily where my mind’s at. You know, you’re still trying to reflect on what happened in the game. At the end of the day, they got to make a decision that’s best for the team. And whatever happens, happens, but I’m not really thinking about that right now.”
On the impact of penalties against the team when it was inside Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line: “Well, yeah. It puts you in bad spots, right? Unfortunately, it was a tough holding call. And you get a false start. And it was a lack of communication by me. And when you’re getting negative plays, and you’re putting yourself in these third-and-longs, and second-and-long, they can kind of pin their ears back and do what they want. And then the defense dictates really how the game is played. So negative plays, penalties, when those things happen, it really stalls drives.”
On the effect of not having Kyle Pitts, particularly on third downs: “I mean, you’re going to miss a player like Kyle and his ability to create separation, find ways to get open and make catches like that. It’s tough when he is out of the lineup. But I’ve got to give our guys credit. I thought our tight-end group, as a whole, has really stepped up. Whether it was (Anthony Firkser), whether it’s (MyCole Pruitt), whether it’s Parker Hesse and even Feleipe (Franks), like when you lose a guy like Kyle, you’ve got to have multiple players to be able to fill that role, and I thought the team has done a good job.”
