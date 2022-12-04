What Marcus Mariota said after the loss to the Steelers

On the impact of penalties against the team when it was inside Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line: “Well, yeah. It puts you in bad spots, right? Unfortunately, it was a tough holding call. And you get a false start. And it was a lack of communication by me. And when you’re getting negative plays, and you’re putting yourself in these third-and-longs, and second-and-long, they can kind of pin their ears back and do what they want. And then the defense dictates really how the game is played. So negative plays, penalties, when those things happen, it really stalls drives.”

On the effect of not having Kyle Pitts, particularly on third downs: “I mean, you’re going to miss a player like Kyle and his ability to create separation, find ways to get open and make catches like that. It’s tough when he is out of the lineup. But I’ve got to give our guys credit. I thought our tight-end group, as a whole, has really stepped up. Whether it was (Anthony Firkser), whether it’s (MyCole Pruitt), whether it’s Parker Hesse and even Feleipe (Franks), like when you lose a guy like Kyle, you’ve got to have multiple players to be able to fill that role, and I thought the team has done a good job.”

