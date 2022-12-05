Drake London has strong showing in Falcons’ loss

The eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, London worked to keep the Falcons from falling out of the game early. The offense needed to respond on its third possession after falling behind 13-3. London did that, starting the drive with his longest play of the game and career, a 37-yard pass from Marcus Mariota.

London did his part again in the fourth quarter with the Falcons (5-8) trailing 19-13. London caught an 11-yard pass for a first down. It was part of a 16-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a field goal.

London now has 533 yards this season and became the fourth Falcons receiver since 2000 to eclipse 500 receiving yards in his first 13 career games, joining Pitts (2021), Calvin Ridley (2018) and Julio Jones (2011).

Cornerback Dee Alford has seen London grow each week.

“Drake gets better every day,” Alford said. “He continues to come in and work and (keeps) getting better with his craft; he’s got a bright future.”