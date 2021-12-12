Walker celebrates birth of son with pick-six

“I’ve got to take it back here,” Walker said. “Cam Newton is my favorite player. Cam Newton and LeBron James, growing up, they were my favorite players ever. It’s insane. It was my first interception. Baby was born a couple of days ago. I’m on cloud nine right now.”

Walker picked up a nice block from Foye Oluokun on Newton to score.

“We always talk about blocking the mobile quarterbacks and they laugh at me for it,” Walker said. “I’m glad that he was able to get in front of Cam so I was able to get into the end zone.”

The Falcons defense has had a pick-six in each of the past two games.

“It’s huge,” Walker said. “We believe in ourselves. It’s something that we talk about. We know that we can make big plays. We always talk about big plays come in bunches. We were able to come out here and make some plays.”

Walker has been wanting to play Newton since the Falcons selected him in the fourth-round of the 2020 draft out of Fresno State.

“I was bummed out last year when he wasn’t here when we played against Carolina,” Walker said. “Then he wasn’t on the Patriots and I was bummed out then. So, we finally got a chance to play against him. It was pretty cool.”

Walker knows he’ll be talking about this day in the future to his son.

“I’m definitely going to let him know that your Daddy was pretty athletic,” Walker said. “No, it’s going to be a good moment that we can experience together. I can’t want to build up memories for him.”

The Falcons defense has been improving since they were routed 43-3 by Dallas on Nov. 14. The stood up to New England before things went haywire late in the fourth quarter. Held Jacksonville to 14 points and battled against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

They had a personal challenge to stop the run against the Panthers who amassed 203 yards on 47 carries in the previous meeting on Oct. 31. Walker and the Falcons defense held the Panthers to 91 yards rushing on 26 carries.

“I think we just have a bunch of hungry guys out there,” Walker said.

With Deion Jones out with a shoulder injury, Walker started against Jacksonville and led the Falcons with 11. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said he had to find ways to get Walker on the field and he did that against the Panthers.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” Walker said. “I feel like I’m a starter in this league and prepare every week like that. I feel like Marlon (Davidson) and J. Hawk (Jaylinn Hawkins), those guys are, too. So, when we get our opportunity, its all about seizing the moment when you get your opportunities.”

Walker believes the players have a knowledge of the scheme and are now just playing football in the flow of the game.

“We are really comfortable,” Walker said. “It’s playing the same calls over and over again. Then you get to put your little thing on it. At first, we were trying to learn the defense. So, you do everything on the book. As you know, football is not Xs and Os. Really, you have to put your own little flavor on it. I think this defense is really taking over.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was pleased to get Walker’s major play.

“Whenever you get contributions from the depth on your team, it’s always a wonderful thing,” Jarrett said. “To see the young guys have success, make some big plays that impact the game in a big way, Marlon last week and Mykal this week, that is just going to continue to build for them. The best football for them is ahead of them.”

