Vikings sign nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off Falcons practice squad

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga was signed to the Vikings’ 53-man roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, according to his agent David Canter.

Tonga, 26, is 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds. He played in two games with Chicago as a rookie last season. He played at Brigham Young and was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2021 draft.

He signed with the Falcons on Sept. 5.

