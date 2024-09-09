Atlanta Falcons

Victory over Falcons ‘definitely meant a lot’ to Arthur Smith

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

There was a little extra on the line for Arthur Smith.

Justin Fields sure thought so.

In a well-documented storyline, Smith returned to Atlanta on Sunday as the Steelers offensive coordinator. This after spending the past three seasons as the Falcons head coach before being dismissed following another season of unmet expectations.

In a not-as-well documented storyline, Fields started at quarterback for the Steelers. Presumptive starter Russell Wilson was still battling a calf injury. Fields played at Harrison High and one year at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. He was mentioned as an offseason target of the Falcons before they signed Kirk Cousins.

Let’s get to it.

Fields was asked following the Steelers’ 18-10 victory over the Falcons what the win meant to Smith. The Steelers’ scoring all came via field goals.

“It meant a lot, I know Art, I know how fired up he is and how competitive he is, so it definitely meant a lot. He wishes just like me, that we could’ve put even more points on the board, but I know that he’s glad we came out with the win.”

