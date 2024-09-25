Breaking: Helene becomes hurricane as Georgia prepares for storm’s impact
Atlanta Falcons

Updated depth chart: Ryan Neuzil moves into No. 1 center spot

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) during training camp at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Also pictured: offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel (73), Jonotthan Harrison (62) and Jalen Mayfield (77). (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) during training camp at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Also pictured: offensive linemen Tyler Vrabel (73), Jonotthan Harrison (62) and Jalen Mayfield (77). (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — With Drew Dalman placed on injured reserve, Ryan Neuzil will move in to the No. 1 slot at center on the Falcons’ updated depth chart.

Dalman suffered a high left ankle sprain in the second quarter against the Chiefs. Neuzil finished out the game. Dalman played 19 (31%) before leaving. Neuzil (42, 69%) took over for Dalman.

“It was good,” Neuzil told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “It always (hurts) when someone goes down like that, but that’s the game being a backup, just being ready to go at any moment.”

After he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2020, Neuzil worked his way up the depth chart to the No. 2 center position. He started in four games last season.

“It felt good,” Neuzil said about facing the Chiefs. “We started to getting some momentum late. We just needed to finish it off at the end.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Neuzil didn’t see what happened when the Falcons were stopped on fourth-and-inches with the game on the line.

“Yeah, I’ve got see the film on that one,” Neuzil said. “I’m not really sure.”

The Falcons also added guard Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster from the practice squad. He started nine games at left guard in 2022. Also, center/guard Matt Hennessy was signed to the practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Saints, which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge

TE: Kyle Pitts

TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

DEFENSE

ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Kentavious Street, Eddie Goldman

NT – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro

DE – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

LOLB – Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB – Troy Anderson

LCB -- A.J. Terrell, Kevin King

RCB -- Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS -- Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

FS -- Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Bradley Pinion

LS -- Liam McCullough

KR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

PR – Avery Williams, Mike Hughes

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons place center Drew Dalman on injured reserve with ankle issue
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Chiefs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Justin Simmons is team’s expert on Saints quarterback Derek Carr
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cover 9@9: Remembering when Saints ran up the score on the Falcons last season2h ago
Falcons place Drew Dalman on injured reserve
Where to watch, listen, livestream Saints at Falcons
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement