Updated depth chart: Ryan Neuzil moves into No. 1 center spot

After he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2020, Neuzil worked his way up the depth chart to the No. 2 center position. He started in four games last season.

“It felt good,” Neuzil said about facing the Chiefs. “We started to getting some momentum late. We just needed to finish it off at the end.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Neuzil didn’t see what happened when the Falcons were stopped on fourth-and-inches with the game on the line.

“Yeah, I’ve got see the film on that one,” Neuzil said. “I’m not really sure.”

The Falcons also added guard Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster from the practice squad. He started nine games at left guard in 2022. Also, center/guard Matt Hennessy was signed to the practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Saints, which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge

TE: Kyle Pitts

TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

DEFENSE

ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Kentavious Street, Eddie Goldman

NT – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro

DE – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

LOLB – Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB – Troy Anderson

LCB -- A.J. Terrell, Kevin King

RCB -- Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS -- Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

FS -- Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Bradley Pinion

LS -- Liam McCullough

KR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

PR – Avery Williams, Mike Hughes