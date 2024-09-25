Updated depth chart: Ryan Neuzil moves into No. 1 center spot

FLOWERY BRANCH — With Drew Dalman placed on injured reserve, Ryan Neuzil will move in to the No. 1 slot at center on the Falcons’ updated depth chart.
Dalman suffered a high left ankle sprain in the second quarter against the Chiefs. Neuzil finished out the game. Dalman played 19 (31%) before leaving. Neuzil (42, 69%) took over for Dalman.
“It was good,” Neuzil told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the game. “It always (hurts) when someone goes down like that, but that’s the game being a backup, just being ready to go at any moment.”
After he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2020, Neuzil worked his way up the depth chart to the No. 2 center position. He started in four games last season.
“It felt good,” Neuzil said about facing the Chiefs. “We started to getting some momentum late. We just needed to finish it off at the end.”
Neuzil didn’t see what happened when the Falcons were stopped on fourth-and-inches with the game on the line.
“Yeah, I’ve got see the film on that one,” Neuzil said. “I’m not really sure.”
The Falcons also added guard Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster from the practice squad. He started nine games at left guard in 2022. Also, center/guard Matt Hennessy was signed to the practice squad.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Saints, which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s the depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland
WR: Drake London
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge
TE: Kyle Pitts
TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
DEFENSE
ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Kentavious Street, Eddie Goldman
NT – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro
DE – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus
LOLB – Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand
ILB – Troy Anderson
LCB -- A.J. Terrell, Kevin King
RCB -- Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
NCB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.
SS -- Justin Simmons, Richie Grant
FS -- Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Bradley Pinion
LS -- Liam McCullough
KR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes
PR – Avery Williams, Mike Hughes
