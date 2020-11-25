Todd Gurley among injured Falcons starters to miss practice

Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who was used sparingly in the second half of the 24-9 loss to the Saints, had a knee injury and did not practice on Wednesday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.
Also, tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) and reserve running back Qadree Ollison (illness) did not practice.
Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) were limited.
Here’s the full injury report:
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Full Participation
TE Luke Stocker (foot)
Limited Participation
WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
WR Calvin Ridley (foot)
LB Mykal Walker (hamstring)
LB Edmond Robinson (hamstring)
LB Foye Oluokun (knee)
DE Dante Fowler Jr. (hamstring)
G James Carpenter (groin)
DT Grady Jarrett (knee/groin)
Did Not Participate
RB Todd Gurley II (knee)
RB Qadree Ollison (illness)
TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)