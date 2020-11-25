Dante Fowler activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Defensive end Dante Fowler was activated from the Falcons’ reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster on Wednesday.
“We look forward to getting him out there,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said before practice. “He’ll run with the trainers today and be a part of practice today. We’ll get a better feel for him after practice and where he is.”
Fowler has 16 total tackles (eight solo), 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble in eight games this season.
Fowler was the 11th Falcons player to appear on COVID-19 list. The others are defensive linemen John Cominsky, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, defense backs A.J. Terrell, Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper and Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Foye Oluokun. Etling later was released.
Fowler also has been working through a hamstring injury.
The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch twice — on Oct. 15 and Nov. 6 — because of COVID-19 concerns. The team has had at least one player and one coach test positive for the coronavirus. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.