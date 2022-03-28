Why was Marcus Mariota benched in 2019 and hasn’t started since?

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel made the call back in 2019 to bench starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, but is extremely happy that Mariota will get an opportunity to start for the Falcons in 2022.
Mariota started 55 of 56 games in his first four seasons with the Titans and was 2-4 in six starts in 2019, Vrabel’s first season as head coach. Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill and the team eventually reached the AFC title game with current Falcons coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator.
“I just made a decision that I felt was best for the football team,” Vrabel said. “Like I always do. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Meanwhile, Mariota hasn’t started a NFL game since - spending the last two seasons as a backup to Raiders QB Derek Carr - but will get his chance after a whirlwind of events led him to Atlanta. The franchise failed to land Deshaun Watson, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts and Mariota signed a two-year deal to reunite with Smith.
“There is not a better person in this league than Marcus,” Vrabel said. “I’m happy he gets to have a chance to be the starting quarterback. I love the person. I love everything about him.”
