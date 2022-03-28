Why was Marcus Mariota benched in 2019 and hasn’t started since?

Explore Marcus Mariota looking forward to reunion with Arthur Smith

Mariota started 55 of 56 games in his first four seasons with the Titans and was 2-4 in six starts in 2019, Vrabel’s first season as head coach. Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill and the team eventually reached the AFC title game with current Falcons coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator.

“I just made a decision that I felt was best for the football team,” Vrabel said. “Like I always do. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”