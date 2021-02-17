The Bow Tie Chronicles: Why drafting a NFL quarterback is like a crapshoot

In the 250th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses why the Falcons were at Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day when he’s the consensus No.1 overall pick in the draft. We look back at some of the most recent drafts dating back to 2008 to show you why they must study the quarterbacks and see if they pass “The Bill Parcells Test.” Then we explain why drafting a NFL quarterback is like a crapshoot in Las Vegas.