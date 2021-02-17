The Bow Tie Chronicles: Why drafting a NFL quarterback is like a crapshoot

In the 250th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses why the Falcons were at Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day when he’s the consensus No.1 overall pick in the draft. We look back at some of the most recent drafts dating back to 2008 to show you why they must study the quarterbacks and see if they pass “The Bill Parcells Test.” Then we explain why drafting a NFL quarterback is like a crapshoot in Las Vegas.
Falcons 2021 Draft Position
In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep last Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.
Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
SECOND ROUND
35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
