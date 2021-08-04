The Bow Tie Chronicles: What they are saying about Kyle Pitts

In the 274th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses what the Falcons are saying about rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who worked out with Pitts over the offseason, shares his insights. Also, we hear from head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan on the Pitts, who’s off to a strong start in training camp.
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo