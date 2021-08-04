ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: What they are saying about Kyle Pitts

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley talks about his impression of first-round pick Kyle Pitts after training with him this summer.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 274th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses what the Falcons are saying about rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who worked out with Pitts over the offseason, shares his insights. Also, we hear from head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan on the Pitts, who’s off to a strong start in training camp.

