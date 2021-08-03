Kyle Pitts makes spectacular catch in end zone

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts captivated the fans on the hill Tuesday when he soared over cornerback Fabian Moreau to get his hands on a high pass from Matt Ryan in the end zone.
He kept battling and came down with the ball.
“It’s no secret that he’s a huge target,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Kyle knows what the expectations are for him. It’s good to see him make those plays. You have to make them in practice, and you build on them to where you make them in the games. It was encouraging to see him make those plays that we expect him to make.”
OMG. KYLE. PITTS. pic.twitter.com/npujj07TdJ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 3, 2021
Pitts is off to a good start in training camp.
“He’s done a really good job,” Smith said. “Kyle has done everything that we’ve asked him. We’re trying to bring him along the right way. When you draft somebody that high, there are a lot of expectations going on. It’s a long journey. It’s so hard for those (young guys) to focus in the present, day to day because there are unbelievable expectations thrown on him. He’s got to understand the big picture and progress everyday.”
