The Bow Tie Chronicles: Bijan Robinson impresses in NFL debut

Atlanta Falcons
By
Updated 1 hour ago
In the 410th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews the Falcons’ 13-13 tie with the Bengals in the exhibition home opener Friday night.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder and rookie running back Bijan Robinson played well in their brief appearances. Coach Arthur Smith, Robinson, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, safety Jessie Bates III and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stop by to help us review the game.

Trump's surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
Trump's surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
