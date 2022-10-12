The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to get stiff test from 49ers

In the 359th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ (2-3) upcoming showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the 80th meeting. The 49ers lead the series 47-31-1 and won the last meeting 31-13 on Dec. 19. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, tight end Anthony Firkser, running back Avery Williams, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, linebacker Nathan Landman and running back Caleb Huntley stop by to help us get ready for the game.