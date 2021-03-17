X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Matt Ryan is not going anywhere

Here's a quick look at some key stats for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for the 2020 season and his 13-year career.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 254th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses what the restructure to quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract means to the future of the franchise. Also, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance stop by during Pro Day season to discuss the upcoming draft.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

