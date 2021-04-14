The Bow Tie Chronicles: How to stack your Falcons’ 2021 draft board

In the 258th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses how to stack your Atlanta Falcons’ 2021 draft board. The Falcons plan to take the best player available with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which will be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland. We discuss how you set the board and what the team’s needs will be throughout the draft.