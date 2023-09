In the 417th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, discusses the Falcons’ 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. The offense sputtered throughout the game, gave up seven sacks and eight quarterback hits. The defense had a blown coverage on a 45-yard touchdown pass, but otherwise had a respectable outing. The Falcons are now 2-1 on the season.