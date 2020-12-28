The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons move up in the draft

In the 241st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Falcons’ 17-14 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their place in the 2021 NFL Draft order. Kicker Younghoe Koo, cornerback A.J. Terrell and interim coach Raheem Morris stop by to discuss the game.