X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons move up in the draft

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) reacts next to Atlanta Falcons' Luke Stocker (88) after Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying 39-yard field goal during the second half Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 17-14. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) reacts next to Atlanta Falcons' Luke Stocker (88) after Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying 39-yard field goal during the second half Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 17-14. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 241st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Falcons’ 17-14 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their place in the 2021 NFL Draft order. Kicker Younghoe Koo, cornerback A.J. Terrell and interim coach Raheem Morris stop by to discuss the game.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.