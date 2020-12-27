5 things learned from Falcons’ 17-14 loss to Chiefs

Here are the five things we learned from the defeat:

1. Terrell’s non interception? After the Chiefs took a 10-7 lead on a 53-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, the offense went on the move.

Ryan droved the Falcons down the fringes of the red zone when wide receiver Brandon Powell, while fighting for extra yards, fumbled. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay knocked the ball off Powell. Kansas City’s Darius Harris recovered the fumble to stop the promising drive.

After forcing a punt, the Falcons to the lead on 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Ryan tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell to put the Falcons up 14-10.

On the ensuing Chiefs drive, Terrell nearly made an interception in the end zone, but he did not control the ball after hitting the ground.

The Falcons’ challenged the call and the play was not overturned.

On the next play, cornerback Kendall Sheffield was torched by wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 to play.

The offense drove down into the field goal range, but Koo’s kick went wide right. He had made 25 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 4.

2. Ridley breaks loose: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley broke loose for a 54-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter to set the Falcons up in the red zone.

Two plays later, tight end Hayden Hurst powered into the end zone from 6-yards out on a shovel pass from Ryan.

Ridley had five catches for 100 yards for his eighth game of 100-plus yards receiving this season.

Ridley pulled away from Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins who has seven games of 100 yards receiving or more.

Ridley has set career-highs with 82 catches for 1,322 yards this season. He also has nine touchdown catches.

Ridley streak of three games in a row with a touchdown catch was snapped. It was Ridley’s fourth game in a row with at least 100 yards receiving.

3. Oluokun’s big stop. After the score was tied 7-7 at halftime, the Chiefs moved the ball down the field via the run.

On third down-and-goal from the Falcon’s 7 yard line, linebacker Foye Oluokun intercepted a pass intended for Travis Kelce and returned it 52 yards to Kansas City’s 48 yard line.

Chiefs speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill chased down Oluokun and punched the ball out and it rolled out of bounds.

The revamped offensive line gave up two sacks and on third-and-22 the Falcons just tossed a short pass underneath.

After the potential game-changing play, the Falcons went three-and-out and punted.

There was an exchange of punts with the Chiefs getting the ball back with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

Strong safety Keanu Neal also intercepted Sammy Lee Watkins pass intended for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter to on a fourth-and-one. Neal was not fooled by the razzle-dazzle play.

4. Juggled offensive line: With Alex Mack (concussion) out, the Falcons started Matt Hennessy at center and Matt Gono at left guard.

Gono played well at right tackle for Kaleb McGary, who had missed the two previous games for a family/personal emergency, started at left guard for the Falcons. Justin McCray had started in place of James Carpenter.

Gono and right guard Chris Lindstrom had some rough battles with Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, who dominated the line of scrimmage.

Hennessy had a center snap infraction and a holding penalty on the same drive in the third quarter. The drive stalled and the Falcons were forced to punt with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

Hennessy had a holding call to negate a good run by Ito Smith in the fourth quarter. Ryan completed a 31-yard pass to Ridley on the next play to bail out Hennessy.

5. Rushing attack. The Falcons’ game plan called for them to run the ball in order to use the clock and keep the dangerous Mahomes off the field.

Through three quarters, the Falcons ran the ball 19 times and attempted 16 passes.

Ryan was also sacked four times for 23 yards in losses.

Ito Smith was the top rusher for the Falcons.

Todd Gurley was used mostly on third downs.

Brian Hill added 7 for 36 yards.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

(Before Week 16 action)

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

