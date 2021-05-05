The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts elated to play for coach Arthur Smith

In the 261st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ 2021 NFL draft and the nine players they selected and 20 undrafted players the team signed. Kyle Pitts discusses how humbled he was to be selected No. 4 overall and how he’s looking forward to playing in Arthur Smith’s offense, which features the tight end position. We also acknowledge the players drafted and signed from Georgia and Georgia Tech.