The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons gearing up for regular-season finale

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

In the 381st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution –before previewing the Falcons’ season finale against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers – takes a moment to reflect on Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, running back Tyler Allgeier, punt returner Avery Williams, tight end MyCole Pruitt and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter stop by to discuss the team and the finale.

