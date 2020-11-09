The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons find a way to finish

In the 228th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses how the Falcons held on for a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Todd Gurley, Foye Oluokun, Grady Jarrett and Ricardo Allen stop by to discuss the first home win of the season as the Falcons improved to 3-6 overall and 3-1 under interim head coach Raheem Morris.