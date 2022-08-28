ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons defeat Jaguars in exhibition finale

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

In the 347th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-12 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start. He settled down after throwing an interception on his first pass and guided the Falcons to four touchdown drives. The Falcons open the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 11.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

