The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons defeat Jaguars in exhibition finale

In the 347th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-12 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start. He settled down after throwing an interception on his first pass and guided the Falcons to four touchdown drives. The Falcons open the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 11.