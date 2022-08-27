In battle of backups, Falcons prevail over Jaguars in exhibition finale

Marcus Mariota, the starter, did not play.

Ridder moved the ball around and connected with 11 different receivers. He was intercepted on his first pass of the game by Jacksonville safety Daniel Thomas.

The Jaguars converted the turnover into only a 54-yard field goal by James McCourt.

On the Falcons’ next possession. Ridder bounced back from the bad throw, which was behind the receiver and low, and completed passes on three consecutive third downs.

On third-and-4 from the Falcons 31, he connected with tight end Anthony Firkser for 5 yards.

On third-and-8 from the Falcons 37, he connected with wide receiver Damiere Byrd for a 17-yard gain.

On third-and 9 from Jacksonville’s 45, he tossed a screen pass to running back Qadree Ollison, who picked up 12 yards.

Six plays later, after a few powerful runs by Caleb Huntley, Ridder tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Tyler Allgeier. Younghoe Koo’s PAT put the Falcons up 7-3.

Ridder led the Falcons on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 8:58 seconds off the clock.

After an exchange of possessions, McCourt added a 38-yard field goal. On the Falcons’ third possession, Ridder overthrew Byrd, who had gotten open behind the Jaguars defense.

After a blocked punt by outside linebacker Quinton Bell that was recovered by DeAngelo Malone, Ollison added a 1-yard touchdown run. Koo’s kick made the score 14-6.

Jacksonville answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from E.J. Perry to Laquon Treadwell with 17 seconds left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Falcons added a 1-yard TD run by Huntley in the third quarter. Koo made the score 21-12 with 5:08 left in the third quarter.

Ridder wasn’t done. He orchestrated a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that took 7:20 off the clock. Allgeier scored on a 4-yard run.

With just under three minutes to play in the second quarter, Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge suffered a serious knee injury. Etheridge, who was in a battle to make the final 53-man roster, left the field on a cart.

Etheridge, who played at Louisville, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft. He played in seven games and amassed 109 special-teams snaps last season.

In addition to playing linebacker, he was on the Falcons’ kickoff return team Saturday.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who is coming back from knee surgery, played some nickel back against the Jaguars.

Oliver, 25, was held out of the first two exhibition games. He looked fine in the second quarter covering Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault out of the slot on two third-down plays. The ball didn’t come his way on both of those plays.

“I definitely want to test it before (the season starts),” Oliver said recently. “That’s going to come from talking to Coach (Arthur Smith), with the athletic trainers, and just getting a plan together. For me, I definitely want to get out there in (an exhibition game) for sure.”

Oliver, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, played nickel back with the reserves.

Oliver, who was moved to nickel back in the 2020 season, was injured against Washington on Oct. 3 last season. Running back J.D. McKissic blocked Oliver when he was rushing the quarterback, and his knee was injured on the play.

Oliver missed the rest of the season after the injury.

In addition to Oliver’s return, linebacker Deion Jones played at inside linebacker. Jones, who had offseason shoulder surgery, came off the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday.

Rookie wide receiver Drake London, the eighth player taken in the NFL draft this year, did not play against the Jaguars.

London played five plays in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12. He caught a pass for 24 yards and was hit on his left knee. He has not practiced since the injury. The Falcons have said the injury is not serious and that London was being held out as a precautionary measure.

The Bow Tie Chronicles