The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come out swinging in free agency

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

In the 391st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes former Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart. Pioli helps us break down the Chris Lindstrom contract extension and the Falcons’ other moves in free agency. Smart helps us preview Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, which is scheduled to feature defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top players in the 2023 NFL draft, and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

