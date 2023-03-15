The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come out swinging in free agency

In the 391st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes former Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart. Pioli helps us break down the Chris Lindstrom contract extension and the Falcons’ other moves in free agency. Smart helps us preview Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, which is scheduled to feature defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top players in the 2023 NFL draft, and quarterback Stetson Bennett.