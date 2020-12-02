X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Can the Falcons pull off another shocker?

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, seen here stiff-arming P.J. Williams of the Saints after a reception at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7 in Atlanta, had 12 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown last season against Carolina.
Atlanta Falcons | 21 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 234th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks down the Saints and discusses what the Falcons must do to pull off another shocking victory. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stop by to discuss preparing for the Saints, running back Ito Smith and what second-year right tackle Kaleb McGary must do to slow Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

