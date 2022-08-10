ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A preview of the 2022 exhibition opener

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett speaks to members of the media during training camp in Flowery Branch. Jarrett and his teammates will open their exhibition season Friday at Detroit. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett speaks to members of the media during training camp in Flowery Branch. Jarrett and his teammates will open their exhibition season Friday at Detroit. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

In the 342nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews the exhibition season opener against the Detroit Lions with the help of Falcons coach Arthur Smith and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

The Falcons, Jarrett included, are looking forward to some live tackling and blocking action. Jarrett also shared with us the advice that he gives to younger players and how they should handle their first NFL action.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

