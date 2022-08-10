The Bow Tie Chronicles: A preview of the 2022 exhibition opener

In the 342nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews the exhibition season opener against the Detroit Lions with the help of Falcons coach Arthur Smith and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
The Falcons, Jarrett included, are looking forward to some live tackling and blocking action. Jarrett also shared with us the advice that he gives to younger players and how they should handle their first NFL action.
