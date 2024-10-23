Tampa Bay reeling from injuries to wide receivers

The Bucs (4-3) are set to host the Falcons (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s hard to replace the two guys they lost,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said Wednesday. “But they still have great skill players.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

With the Ravens in control and the Bucs needing a miracle comeback, some questioned why Godwin was even in the game with 1:04 to play.

“He’s a player, and we were trying to win the ballgame,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles told Tampa-area media members after the game. “We were still down 10 and were trying to get extra points and kick another onsides kick. It happened. With Michael going down, we didn’t have that many receivers left as it was. So, we played with what we got.”

Some believe that with a big NFC South game coming up, Godwin should have been saved for the Falcons.

“You can say that because he got hurt,” said Bowles, who started his coaching career at Morehouse. “We don’t second-guess. We got our guys, and we’re playing everybody that we got. It’s unfortunate that he got hurt, and we feel bad about that, but he’s a football player.”

Godwin is leading the NFL with 50 catches. He has 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

“Chris deserves better than that,” Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “He’s an unbelievable guy, an unbelievable teammate. Obviously, you guys have seen, he’s been playing extraordinary this year. ... It’s never something you want to see for any of the guys.”

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan and veteran Sterling Shepard likely will have expanded roles for the Bucs.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” Mayfield said. “We’ll (need) some guys step up.”

The Bucs have added Tucker to the running back rotation with Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. The trio combined for 226 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Ravens. Tucker had the 53-yard kickoff return against the Falcons.

Tucker, an undrafted player from Syracuse, rushed 14 times for 136 yards in the 51-27 win at New Orleans on Oct. 13.

“He’s gone on to have a couple of really good games,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “(They have) a three-headed monster right now … and all those guys doing some really good things.”

Tucker had to earn his time by playing well on special teams.

“He was pretty productive,” Morris said. “I think that kind of lifted him into getting more reps.”

On Oct. 3, the Falcons won 36-30 in overtime. Quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for a career-high 509 yards with Winfield out of the lineup with a right ankle injury.

“A ball-hawk,” Morris said. “A guy you always got to be aware of. Makes plays all over the field. I still dream about his daddy (Antoine Winfield Sr.) making plays. He’s just as much as a problem.

The elder Winfield, a former Ohio State standout, played with Buffalo and Minnesota and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

“His son has all of those instincts and attributes of him out of the safety position in his lab,” Morris said. “He’s a fun player to watch, unless you play him.”

The Bucs have a shorter week to prepare for the Falcons.

“I think it’s almost an advantage for them on a short week,” Morris said. “It evens it out a little bit, so to speak. But, you know, again, it’s football. The National Football League schedule is why we all love it. So, we’ve got a program dedicated to the schedule.”

The Falcons don’t believe they have a rest advantage.

“National Football League, that’s like the chess game that we all play,” Morris said. “You come off a short week, the games you’re going off a bye, the games you’re rested off of Thursday night football. Who prepares the best is definitely the chess game of the National Football League.”

Morris believes that the preparation part is on the head coaches.

“That’s the fun part,” Morris said. “That’s definitely the fun part, preparing your football team to go out there and be the best version of themselves.”