Steelers to hire ex-Falcons coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator

Smith got away from the game for a couple of weeks before deciding to interview with the Steelers last week. The Steelers also interviewed former Carolina offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, of Tucker High and a former Georgia Bulldogs running back, for their vacancy.

Smith was hired to coach the Falcons on Jan. 15, 2021. He signed a six-year contract. Smith, who also interviewed that year for the head coaching jobs with the Jets, Eagles and Lions, was hired to replace Dan Quinn.

Smith had a 21-30 record over three seasons.

Smith’s first two teams overachieved to reach 7-10 marks as they were strapped with salary-cap issues. Last season, the Falcons were expected to contend for the NFC South title after spending in free agency, but they couldn’t overcome inconsistent play by quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

Smith’s was able to install a powerful rushing attack, which ranked third in the NFL in 2022 and ninth in 2023. But the passing attack regressed after quarterback Matt Ryan was traded, and the team went with Marcus Mariota and then Ridder.

Smith was replaced by Raheem Morris, who was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Morris has a 21-38 record as a head coach including his 4-7 sting with the Falcons as their interim head coach in 2020.

He accepted the job Thursday, but will not be introduced by the team until Monday, some 11 days after the hiring.

The Bow Tie Chronicles