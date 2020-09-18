Stat corner: Ezekiel Elliott the 6th-best back in the NFL?

"While he doesn’t make guys miss at a high rate, he still owns one of the highest PFF rushing grades (86.4) in the league across his four years in the NFL. That’s a testament to his ability to consistently find additional yardage through contact.”

Elliott was suspended when the Falcons beat the Cowboys 27-7 in the 2017 season.

In his only game against the Falcons, Elliott rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 79 yards in a 22-19 win Nov. 18, 2018.

In this season’s opener against the Rams, Elliott rushed 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

