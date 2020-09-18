Stat corner: Ezekiel Elliott the 6th-best back in the NFL?

The analytic folks are not that impressed with Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Entering the 2020 season, he’s rated as only the sixth-best running back in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones are rated ahead of the dazzling Elliott.
Elliot was lauded for his low percentage (14.3%) of carries that have gone for no gain or loss since 2016, which ranks second only to Baltimore’s Mark Ingram (13.9%).
“There is a lot to be said about his consistency, ability to carry the load in the backfield and do everything you want a running back to do,” according to PFF. “He rarely takes negative plays behind the Cowboys' perennially strong offensive line. His 3,539 rushing yards after contact over the past four years are over 500 more than the second-place Derrick Henry.
"While he doesn’t make guys miss at a high rate, he still owns one of the highest PFF rushing grades (86.4) in the league across his four years in the NFL. That’s a testament to his ability to consistently find additional yardage through contact.”
Elliott was suspended when the Falcons beat the Cowboys 27-7 in the 2017 season.
In his only game against the Falcons, Elliott rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 79 yards in a 22-19 win Nov. 18, 2018.
In this season’s opener against the Rams, Elliott rushed 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com