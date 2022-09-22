Seahawks have five players from Georgia on 53-man roster

SEATTLE – There were close to 150 former Georgia high school players on active opening-game NFL rosters this season, and the Seahawks have five on their 53-man roster.
The Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
Outside linebacker Darryl Johnson, who played at Camden County and North Carolina A&T, played 18 snaps in the 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Running back DeeJay Dallas, an AJC Super 11 player in 2016, played at Glynn Academy and Miami. He played two snaps on offense and 16 on special teams against the 49ers.
Wide receiver Penny Hart, who played a Kings Ridge Christian and Georgia State, played a snap on offense and nine snaps on special teams against the 49ers.
Cornerback Justin Coleman, who played at Brunswick High and Tennessee, and safety Joey Blount, who played at Landmark Christian and Virginia, were inactive for the 49ers’ game.
Credit: Michael Ainsworth
Credit: Michael Ainsworth
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
About the Author