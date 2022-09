Close to 145 state players active on NFL opening rosters

The Baltimore Ravens have the most former Georgia players with 10. The Falcons have nine. Every NFL team has at least one Georgia player.

GHSF Daily does the research by comparing active NFL rosters to Georgia’s 2022 draftees, NFL combine invitees and past NFL players from the state. The list includes only players on active rosters or injured reserve as of noon Tuesday. That totaled about 145 active players and another 10 on the injured list. It does not include players on practice squads or unable-to-perform or suspended lists.