Ryan, Vick share memories of former coach Greg Knapp

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and former quarterback Michael Vick took to social media to share their condolences on the passing of former coach Gregg Knapp.
Knapp passed away Wednesday at the age of 58 as a result of injuries suffered when someone crashed into his bicycle in Northern California. Knapp was with the Falcons as offensive coordinator from 2004-2006 and returned as the quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020.
He moved on when the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn in 2020 and was hired by the New York Jets to be their passing game coordinator this upcoming season.
“Saddened by the passing of Greg Knapp,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “He was one of the most positive, consistent and caring coaches I have ever been around. He made it a point to know our families and for us to know his. My heart goes out to his family. Greg made a significant impact on everyone he came into contact with and while he will be missed by so many he will never be forgotten. I’m so thankful for the time we were able to spend together.”
Knapp was on former coach Jim Mora’s staff that helped the Falcons reached the NFC title game after the 2005 season with Vick at the controls.
“I am heartbroken of the passing of my beloved Coach Gregg Knapp,” Vick wrote. “I had the privilege of being mentored by him for 3 (years with) the Falcons. Words can’t describe the profound impact he had on my life. I extend my condolences & prayers to his family during this time. Love you Coach.”
