Ryan, Vick share memories of former coach Greg Knapp

Knapp passed away Wednesday at the age of 58 as a result of injuries suffered when someone crashed into his bicycle in Northern California. Knapp was with the Falcons as offensive coordinator from 2004-2006 and returned as the quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020.

He moved on when the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn in 2020 and was hired by the New York Jets to be their passing game coordinator this upcoming season.