Matt Ryan hopes Falcons can get hot like Braves

“The team kind of grinded through the season, finding their way and then coming together at the right time and getting hot at the right time,” Ryan said. “I think those are things that translate from baseball to football, to basketball, to whatever it is.”

The Falcons have grinded their way to a 4-4 record, with four dramatic wins and three game-winning field goals.

“It’s a team that when you watch from the outside perspective, didn’t lose any belief, didn’t lose any confidence even through the ups and the downs,” Ryan said. “I think it was like after the All-Star break, they had like 18 games in a row where it was win-loss, win-loss, win-loss. Right? Up. Down.

“So, I’m not sure of the exact number, but that’s kind of the pattern we’ve been in. So, hopefully we can get to that point where we’re pushed through that and are able to stack some wins, you know, back to back and get hot like they did.”

