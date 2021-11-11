ajc logo
Matt Ryan hopes Falcons can get hot like Braves

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons QB Matt Ryan looks ahead to this week's game against former Falcons head coach, current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is a big fan of the World Series champion Braves, who made a set of moves at the trade deadline to catapult them to the title.

Unlike the Braves, the Falcons didn’t make any moves at their trade deadline, but that’s par for the course in the NFL.

You can’t re-tool a segment of a NFL team much during the season. Trades don’t happen often at the deadline because most teams are set. The blockbuster deals, like this year’s Matthew Stafford trade, happen in the offseason.

“I think it’s different,” Ryan said. “You just don’t see it as often in football. They basically rebuilt one-third of their team in the outfield. That’d be like replacing the whole offense or special teams or something like that.”

There are other areas of the Braves’ title run that the Falcons can draw from.

“The team kind of grinded through the season, finding their way and then coming together at the right time and getting hot at the right time,” Ryan said. “I think those are things that translate from baseball to football, to basketball, to whatever it is.”

The Falcons have grinded their way to a 4-4 record, with four dramatic wins and three game-winning field goals.

“It’s a team that when you watch from the outside perspective, didn’t lose any belief, didn’t lose any confidence even through the ups and the downs,” Ryan said. “I think it was like after the All-Star break, they had like 18 games in a row where it was win-loss, win-loss, win-loss. Right? Up. Down.

“So, I’m not sure of the exact number, but that’s kind of the pattern we’ve been in. So, hopefully we can get to that point where we’re pushed through that and are able to stack some wins, you know, back to back and get hot like they did.”

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Next four games

Falcons at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Sunday

Patriots at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

