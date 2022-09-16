Richie Grant gives Falcons glimpse of potential as starter

Both Pees and Harris highlighted the amount of effort Grant puts in, which is something that has been on full display from year one to year two, according to Harris.

“They call me Coach E,” Harris said. “We have a special group, and when those young guys make plays on the field, I’m proud of them. ... Richie’s been the one doing the work, and he’s the one unlocking his potential to be great. When he does something, I’m proud because it’s something we talked about it’s special to see.”

Marlowe also praised Grant.

“He is understanding more football in general,” Marlowe said. “Not just knowing his own job but now how offenses will attack us and how to respond to that. He’s grown to a level where you want that Year 2 guy to be and now for him to continue that leap.”

The Falcons hope Grant will become a part of the core in the secondary along with fellow second-year player A.J. Terrell playing in front of him. Terrell has recognized Grant’s growth as well.

“He’s been able to slow things down both at safety and inside the locker room,” Terrell said. “Knowing his way around and figuring things out.”

Just as Pees mentioned Harris and Marlowe being mentors, their impact has not been lost on Terrell.

“They have a lot of experience, they know how to slow the game down in the film room and on the field, helping us see things during the week that can impact the game and our preparation,” Terrell said.

The mix of youth and experience in the Falcons secondary will be tested by the defending Super Bowl champion Rams next with Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. A lot of eyes will be on Grant.