Reports: Erik Harris out for season with torn pectoral muscle

“Injuries, we are still waiting for the medical experts,” Smith said on Monday. “On most Mondays in the NFL, MRIs, the doctors and making sure that we get it right so we don’t ... we know exactly what we are dealing with.”

The Falcons were already thin at safety with Richie Grant’s ankle injury. Shawn Williams was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster and played 18 plays on special teams against the Panthers.

Harris suffered the injury on Carolina’s first possession of the game and walked off the field with a member of the training staff.

Chao was a head team doctor in the NFL for more than 17 seasons. He’s a surgeon who provides sports medical analyst and real-time injury analysis.

Harris has 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback eights and eight pass breakups. He was replaced by Jaylinn Hawkins.

Smith would not say if Harris or Fowler’s injuries are long-term.

“I’m going to wait until I get the real information,” Smith said. “I’ll deal with what the facts are when I’m given them. I’m sure that we ... the medical experts look at it and we confirm it. We’ll have a plan, but we’re not there yet. I’ll wait until I get the actual facts.”

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9