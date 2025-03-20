Report: Falcons to sign return specialist

FLOWERY BRANCH — Return specialist Jamal Agnew is set to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL media.
Agnew was a Pro Bowler in 2022.
Avery Williams, the Falcons' returner last season, signed with the Eagles in free agency.
