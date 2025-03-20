Atlanta Falcons
Report: Falcons to sign return specialist

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jamal Agnew celebrates his punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS)

52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Return specialist Jamal Agnew is set to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL media.

Agnew was a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Avery Williams, the Falcons' returner last season, signed with the Eagles in free agency.

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: AP

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

