Falcons sign Desmond Ridder; all rookies on board

Wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, signed his four-year, $24.6 million contract May 12.

London, who played at USC, was drafted eighth overall. He will be expected to step right into the starting lineup and play alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, the fifth-round pick; guard Justin Shaffer, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Cedar Grove High; and tight end John FitzPatrick, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Marist, signed before the start of rookie minicamp in May.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick, and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round pick, signed four-year contracts May 25.

Here’s Ridder’s draft bio:

Third round (74th overall) – Desmond Ridder, quarterback

Height: 6-3, Weight: 211 Overview: Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks, as Malik Willis didn’t work out at the scouting combine. Ridder was first in the group in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7). He’s from Louisville and played at St. Xavier High. He redshirted in 2017 before going on to a storied career. He led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season. Ridder was the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year in 2020 and 2021. Last season he completed 251 of 387 passes (64.9%) for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns in 14 starter. He set school career records with 87 passing touchdowns and 12,418 yards of total offense.

