ajc logo
X

Falcons sign Desmond Ridder; all rookies on board

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota (1) and Desmond Ridder (4) work during their NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota (1) and Desmond Ridder (4) work during their NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, signed a four-year, $5.4 million contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Ridder was the last remaining draft pick to sign. The Falcons rookies reported for training camp Tuesday. ESPN reported the signing first.

Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who was drafted in the second round (38th overall) of the NFL draft this year out of Penn State, signed a four-year, $9.69 million contract Thursday.

The Falcons now have signed all eight of their draft picks.

Ridder, who played at Cincinnati, will compete for the starting quarterback job with Marcus Mariota, when the veterans report for camp July 26.

Wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, signed his four-year, $24.6 million contract May 12.

London, who played at USC, was drafted eighth overall. He will be expected to step right into the starting lineup and play alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, the fifth-round pick; guard Justin Shaffer, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Cedar Grove High; and tight end John FitzPatrick, a sixth-round pick from Georgia and Marist, signed before the start of rookie minicamp in May.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick, and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round pick, signed four-year contracts May 25.

Here’s Ridder’s draft bio:

Third round (74th overall) – Desmond Ridder, quarterback

Height: 6-3, Weight: 211 Overview: Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks, as Malik Willis didn’t work out at the scouting combine. Ridder was first in the group in the 40-yard dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7). He’s from Louisville and played at St. Xavier High. He redshirted in 2017 before going on to a storied career. He led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season. Ridder was the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year in 2020 and 2021. Last season he completed 251 of 387 passes (64.9%) for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns in 14 starter. He set school career records with 87 passing touchdowns and 12,418 yards of total offense.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech goes with ‘classic’ design for new uniforms
College Football Hall of Fame excited for return of SEC Media Days
Georgia Tech sets team record with six players drafted in first 10 rounds
7h ago
Alabama’s Will Anderson enjoys homecoming at SEC Media Days
1h ago
Alabama’s Will Anderson enjoys homecoming at SEC Media Days
1h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The offensive line
5h ago
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The wide receivers/tight ends
22h ago
Falcons’ Dean Pees set to unleash 100% of the defense
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top