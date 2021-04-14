Report: Falcons expected to sign Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons are closing in on a deal with Cordarrelle Patterson, one the NFL’s top returners, according to NFL Media.
Patterson, 30, who was drafted as a wide receiver out of Tennessee, has carved a niche in the league as a returner, a wide receiver and then as a part-time running back over the past eight seasons. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a returner.
Patterson made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro in 2019 and 2020 while playing for the Bears. He was also a Pro Bowler and made All-Pro in 2013 and 2016 with the Vikings.
He was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Vikings in 2013.
In 2020, Patterson returned 35 kicks for 1,017 yards, with a 104-yard touchdown.
For his career, the 30-year-old Patterson has averaged 29.8 yards per kick return.