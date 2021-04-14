Report: Falcons expected to sign Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson, 30, who was drafted as a wide receiver out of Tennessee, has carved a niche in the league as a returner, a wide receiver and then as a part-time running back over the past eight seasons. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a returner.

Patterson made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro in 2019 and 2020 while playing for the Bears. He was also a Pro Bowler and made All-Pro in 2013 and 2016 with the Vikings.