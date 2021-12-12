ajc logo
Report: Erik Harris suffered torn pectoral injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gets in the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the day from quarterback Tom Brady as Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gets in the end zone for his second touchdown reception of the day from quarterback Tom Brady as Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Falcons safety Erik Harris suffered a torn left pectoral muscle that will require surgery and lead to him missing the rest of the season, according to Dr. David Chao’s video review.

Harris’ injury was announced as a “chest” injury with his return to the game questionable.

The Falcons were already thin at safety with Richie Grant out of the game with an ankle injury. Shawn Williams was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Harris suffered the injury on Carolina’s first possession of the game and walked off the field with a member of the training staff.

Chas was a head team doctor in the NFL for more than 17 seasons. He’s a surgeon who provided sports medical analyst and real-time injury analysis.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
