Report: Erik Harris suffered torn pectoral injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Falcons safety Erik Harris suffered a torn left pectoral muscle that will require surgery and lead to him missing the rest of the season, according to Dr. David Chao’s video review.
Harris’ injury was announced as a “chest” injury with his return to the game questionable.
The Falcons were already thin at safety with Richie Grant out of the game with an ankle injury. Shawn Williams was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.
Harris suffered the injury on Carolina’s first possession of the game and walked off the field with a member of the training staff.
Chas was a head team doctor in the NFL for more than 17 seasons. He’s a surgeon who provided sports medical analyst and real-time injury analysis.
By video,#ErikHarris tore his left pectoral tendon.— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021
Season over and surgery. See https://t.co/dFDT8os6QG for details.
Post at https://t.co/dFDT8os6QG pic.twitter.com/dIJBfXPZlY— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Final five games
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2
New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
About the Author