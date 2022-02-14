Hamburger icon
Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Super Bowl LVI with left leg injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who caught the first touchdown of the game, left the field with a left leg injury with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

He missed a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and went to the turf while grabbing his left leg. Trainers came on the field. After a few minutes, he got up with the help of trainers walked off the field with their help.

David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, was concerned that Beckham suffered a left knee ACL retear.

Beckham was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

