Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Super Bowl LVI with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who caught the first touchdown of the game, left the field with a left leg injury with 3:50 left in the second quarter.
He missed a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and went to the turf while grabbing his left leg. Trainers came on the field. After a few minutes, he got up with the help of trainers walked off the field with their help.
David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, was concerned that Beckham suffered a left knee ACL retear.
Beckham was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.
Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022
