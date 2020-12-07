Raheem Morris: ‘We didn’t do enough on either side of the ball’

On whether he has confidence in Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter moving forward: ”I’m very confident in our team just in general and then we never separate anybody when talking about team. The confidence that flows through us in order to go out there and dictate terms, how to win the game that we need to do, we have a lot of confidence in that. We did not do that today. Those things every week will always be looked at, they will always be addressed, but they will always be judged, and you can always play Monday morning quarterback. We refuse to do that here. We will always come out ready to game plan and go to our next opponent.”

On the reason the Saints defense has had success on third down this season: ”Again, their D-line with their ability to create rush, with the ability to stop the run, when they’re allowed to play two-deep defenses, they’re allowed to play some two-man, they’re allowed to play some trap. Their DBs are very opportunistic. They make plays on the ball at a high level. They did great job with us on third down, and these guys are a really good football team. They’re a really good defensive team, and just all around they play a great team game together. Hats off to Sean.”

On what happened on the 3rd-and-2 play near the end of the game or whether he needs to watch the tape: ”No, I know they made some kind of movement inside. Gurley seen the bounce look and he took the bounce look. You don’t really want to take the bounce look in that situation. He did. He reacted as a football player would do. They were able to get him down around his ankles and get a big-time loss and create us in a 4th-and-9 situation.”

On whether they knew they would go for it on fourth down on the second-to-last drive of the game: ”We were in four-down mentality right there. It was the at the house, you go win that game right there and you put that thing away and you finish it off on defense with the ball in your hand or you finish that thing off on defense getting a big-time stop, so that was the mentality for us on offense to go for it.”

On whether the offense did enough to be more creative and less predictable in the play calling in the two games with the Saints: ”Obviously not, we didn’t do enough on either side of the ball, offense, defense, or special teams in order to win these football games. And when you come out and play these type of games you got to do more everywhere division games, touch ones, this thing went down to the wire, the last one got out of hand in a very similar fashion towards the end. I was proud of the bounce back and how we resolved and how we were able to get back in that thing and have a chance to win, but you like to get these things in a better fashion for us.”

On why the offense struggled to get in rhythm at the beginning of the game:”We kind of talked about this, we got to go down and we got to score touchdowns when we get the opportunity. Koo has been money for us, there’s no doubt about that, but when you’re playing a like this you got to get the ball in your favor, get some points, get it going, not let them be as one-dimensional as they want to be, with their play action pass and their ability to run the football. That allowed them to control it all the way towards the end, to the end there. And then we were able to get some momentum going we got the ball back, had a chance to go score and try to win that thing, just didn’t work out in our favor again, like I said.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3

