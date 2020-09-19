Falcons’ Dan Quinn to honor Richardson of the Exonerated Five

Falcons coach Dan Quinn will honor Kevin Richardson of the Exonerated Five with a decal on his hat for Sunday’s game against Dallas.
Quinn, who wore a Black Lives Matter logo in the opener against Seattle, and the Falcons have spent time with the Exonerated Five at practice and hosted them at games over the past year.
The men of the Exonerated Five, formerly the so-called Central Park Five, are Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Antron McCray. They were wrongly convicted and later exonerated of raping a Central Park jogger in 1989 and were the subject of the recent Netflix series “When They See Us.”
The NFL announced earlier this year that players will be able to honor victims of systemic racism on their helmets during the 2020 season. Players can list the name of a victim of social injustice or a phrase on the bottom of their helmet.
For the second game in a row, 38 players have a chosen name or phrase to wear on their helmet.
